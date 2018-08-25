Hawaii Defeats Georgia on Championship Weekend at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It’s championship Saturday in South Williamsport with two title games played at the Little League World Series.
In the U.S. Championship Game, Georgia took on Hawaii.
With a hurricane threatening back home, it was an emotional time for the Hawaiian team and their families.
Hawaii went on to win it 3-0.
In the International Championship Game, South Korea topped Japan 2-1.
So it’s South Korea vs. Hawaii in Sunday’s Championship Game. It’s set to air at 3 p.m. on WNEP-TV and ABC.
