× Hawaii Defeats Georgia on Championship Weekend at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It’s championship Saturday in South Williamsport with two title games played at the Little League World Series.

In the U.S. Championship Game, Georgia took on Hawaii.

With a hurricane threatening back home, it was an emotional time for the Hawaiian team and their families.

Hawaii went on to win it 3-0.

In the International Championship Game, South Korea topped Japan 2-1.

So it’s South Korea vs. Hawaii in Sunday’s Championship Game. It’s set to air at 3 p.m. on WNEP-TV and ABC.