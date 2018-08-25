Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is holding a fundraiser with ultimate tribute band "The Best of the Eagles", on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 at Woodloch Pines Resort in Hawley. Proceeds benefit the expansion of Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Good Morning PA – Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
