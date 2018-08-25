Good Morning PA – Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Posted 8:55 am, August 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57AM, August 25, 2018

Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is holding a fundraiser with ultimate tribute band "The Best of the Eagles", on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 at Woodloch Pines Resort in Hawley. Proceeds benefit the expansion of Wayne Memorial Hospital.

