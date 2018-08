× Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

The coroner said the wreck happened around 5 p.m. Saturday along Mount Laffee Road in New Castle Township near Saint Clair.

Other passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

The name of the woman killed has not yet been released.