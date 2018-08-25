Community Outreach Event with Scranton Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Creating dialogue between the community and police in Scranton was the goal behind a community outreach event.

Scranton police teamed up with Raymour and Flanigan to host the event on Saturday.

People got a chance to meet officers, get CPR demonstrations, and get a free safety check of children's car seats.

"Without the community, the police department is not as effective as just ourselves driving around looking for things to do or looking for the criminal activity. We have Raymour and Flanigan and other entities of our communities that are our eyes and ears to let us know what's actually going on where they live," said Lt. Leonard Namiotka, Scranton Police Department.

Raymour and Flanigan also presented the Scranton Police Department a check for $1,000.