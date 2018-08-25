Caught on Camera: Another Shawn Christy Sighting in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was another possible Shawn Christy sighting in Schuylkill County.

Authorities believe the fugitive wanted for threatening the president broke into a business near Tamaqua Friday night.

Surveillance video from inside Skipper Dippers along Route 309 shows a man resembling Christy eating in the kitchen.

The break-in prompted a response from the FBI, U.S. marshals, and Rush Township police.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the owner of Skipper Dippers, Bob Agosti, who said the burglar got in by taking out an air conditioning unit. Food, toilet paper, and garbage bags were stolen.

The break-in happened just minutes after the store closed for the night.

"That means to me that he must have been out behind our building in the woods watching people leave or knowing when we close and then coming out. So if one of the girls forgot their phones or anything and came back, it might have startled him inside the building and who knows what would have happened," Agosti said.

This is the second reported Christy sighting in Schuylkill County in as many days. State police say someone resembling Christy broke into a home along Ben Titus Road in Rush Township Thursday night.

Marshals believe Christy is currently on foot.