Super Sixteen Team Number One the Southern Columbia Tigers.

"Were always looking forward to games games" said Junior RB Gaige Garcia. "...we can play third and fourth quarter love playing that so having everyone's best shot that's pretty cool .

"I think Wing T Quarterbacks are kinda known as not making big steps like that" admitted Senior QB Stone Hollenbach "...but, one thing I feel like the two programs are kind of similar obviously Southern Columbia and Alabama. Alabama's on a much higher level I'm very excited to have the opportunity to play for Coach Saban. I go from Coach Roth to Coach Saban so you know it doesn't get much better than that."

"My freshman year watching that was kind of hard." recalled Garcia. "You know going into the Sophomore season going to the state finals and winning it was definetly a big confidence booster for me and the team right now."

So Stone Hollenbach our returning Dream Team Player of the Year. Running Back Gaige Garcia can make the Dream Team all four years no ones ever done it and yet we haven't gotten to Julian Fleming yet the top Wide Receiver recruit in the country. The top recruit from Pennsylvania. The top Junior recruit in the country, and yet Julian, like every reception, takes all this in stride.

"I have a great supporting crew with my family my friends and my coaches as well so they've helped keep me humble throughout this whole process." said Fleming. "I have a great Grandfather who's helped keep my head on my shoulders through everything and just my teammates and coaches have really helped me stay grounded as well."

" You know College coming up you know they're really spreading the ball out to all the Receivers and everybody that's passed that." concluded Julian. "So just getting the ball spread around is going to be kind of a new thing for me.

I think physical separation is a little bit easier and non contact is pretty difficult give him a good head fake have your feet, head, shoulders everything in motion at the same time keep them faked out.

So, I mean, really its hit or miss some people are good at one some people are better at the other so it just depends."

Super 16 Team Number One, once again, the Southern Columbia Tigers.