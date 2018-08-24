Road Work Makes Driving Difficult in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A number of road projects in downtown Stroudsburg are creating traffic headaches for drivers.

But there is some relief coming as some of the work is set to wrap up this weekend.

Ann Street in Stroudsburg just reopened a few hours ago after being closed all week for sewage line repairs and paving.

Over on 9th Street where UGI is working on gas lines, drivers will have to wait a little longer before that traffic congestion clears up.

"Road closed" or "road work ahead" signs are posted all over Stroudsburg.

"It's very inconvenient," said Susan DeAngelo. "You never know what is going to be closed, where you have to go around."

On 9th Street, UGI crews are replacing gas lines. This project has been ongoing, and crews say it might be another week before the work here is done.

Some people who work on this strip say the construction is affecting business.

"The cars are able to pass by but they can't really stop because there is so much construction and it's been going on for like a month now or maybe even a little longer and it's kind of just stopping business," said Jaella Ortiz of Ribbons and Bows Gift Baskets.

The 7th Street bridge just reopened to traffic. One lane was closed for about a week while PennDOT crews put a coating on the bridge to seal the deck.

"I just noticed that, yep. I use it all the time so that was very important to me," Amy Hochfeld said.

More relief is coming to drivers in this part of downtown Stroudsburg. Ann Street has been closed all week, but road crews say they are putting the finishing touches on paving and it will be open this weekend.

Borough crews had to close Ann Street to finish a sewer line and paving project.

John Viechnicki says it's better to see work get done, than continue to get worse.

"Hey, how many years has it been since they fixed the place? They need to fix it," he said.

While the 7th Street bridge is open to traffic, the sidewalks are still closed to pedestrians until further notice.