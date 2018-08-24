× Multicultural Day in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — One apartment complex in our area is working to bring its residents and community closer together.

From the sidewalk, the gathering of folks in Hazleton outside the Center City Apartments may have just seemed like a regular picnic, but after a closer look, you’d see it was a celebration of the different cultures represented in the city open to everyone.

“Different cultures, different Hispanic countries, and American also,” Leida Belazquez said.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they hope an event like this will help to bring the community together

“I wanted to create unity here. I wanted all the cultures to come together to feel happy,” organizer Taira Ferreras said.

Taira Ferreras says she participated in similar events growing up in New Jersey and thought it would do well in Hazleton.

“I really wanted to bring something like this here just because this is a real culturally integrated community. I feel like they need to have something that can bring everyone together and end the tension.”

Residents at Center City Apartments think it will do just that.

“Because it gets people together, you know? You’re not one on one side and one on the other. It brings them together,” said Verdine Meyers. “I think it’s great. It’s great they should have more of it.”

Ferreras says she hopes to hold another multicultural celebration next year.