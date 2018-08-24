× Midd-West Wins Big At First Football Game

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s that time of year to celebrate the start of football season as this was the first time the Midd-West School District has had a football team in almost 20 years.

Excited fans for the team from Snyder County cheered from the stands as the team faced off against Marion Catholic at Marion’s home field near Tamaqua.

A parent of one of the team’s coaches couldn’t have been happier.

“Very exciting. It’s their first game. They scored a touchdown on their first possession so we are so proud. Go Mustangs,” said Margie Rosselli.

Midd-West was able to form the team after getting funding from the Pittsburgh Steelers through the NFL Kickstart program.

The team from Snyder County won the game, 43-20.