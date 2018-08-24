Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Midd-West @ Marian Catholic

Posted 11:51 pm, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 03:09PM, August 23, 2018

In their first ever PIAA football game, the Mustangs of Midd-West face the Colts.  Midd-West is located in Snyder county and they will face several teams in our area as they kick off their football program. Best of Luck!

