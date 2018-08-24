Lycoming football preps

Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Lycoming is picked in the middle of the MAC Pre-Season standings in football.  But, with seven starters back on offense and six more on defense including former Pleasant Valley DT Amad Curtis the Warriors should contend.

