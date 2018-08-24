Hazleton Challenger Little League Team Heading to World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Northeastern Pennsylvania will be represented at the Little League World Series.

The Hazleton Little League Challenger Division team will play against a team from Indiana on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The Challenger Division is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

The team from Hazleton was one of two teams selected out of 950 worldwide for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Community support is always great. We're overwhelmed on the support we got. I didn't expect to see as big a turnout and all the people that are here today," said Hazleton Little League president Ed Shoepe.

The team had quite the sendoff Friday morning with fire trucks, troopers, and community members showing their support. They even had a police escort all the way to Williamsport.