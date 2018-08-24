Former Boy Scout Master Admits to Molesting Boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A former Boy Scout master from Lehigh County pleaded guilty this week to assaulting three Boy Scouts.

Stephen Piller is accused of molesting the boys at his home in Catasauqua, and at Camp Trexler, a Boy Scout camp near Effort in Monroe County last year.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault on Wednesday.

Piller is scheduled to be sentenced in December in Lehigh County.