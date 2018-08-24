Developing: Manhunt for Shawn Christy Intensifies After Possible Sighting in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police are searching for a man from Schuylkill County wanted for threatening President Trump.

State police and federal marshals are in Rush Township, near Tamaqua, searching for Shawn Christy.

According to Rush Township supervisors, Christy was spotted trying to break into a home along Ben Titus Road Thursday night just five miles from his home in McAdoo.

This is the same area where federal marshals say they found a truck they believe christy stole earlier this week.

Officials have been warning people in this part of Schuylkill County all week to lock their doors and windows.

Authorities call Christy armed and dangerous.

The man from McAdoo has been on the run since June.

He's wanted for threatening the president and other government officials.

Ben Titus Road has reopened. Search for Shawn Christy over for now @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ZlrhhmkB6D — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) August 24, 2018

Ben Titus Road reopened around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Newswatch 16 spoke with neighbors Friday morning who say they can't believe Christy is still on the run.

"I can't believe it. He's putting a lot of state police out there, a lot of money. He's just making more problems for himself, you know?" said Brian Gettig of Rush Township. "I just woke up and seen the lights and I thought it was an accident and then I realized they were probably looking for the guy yet."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Search for Shawn Christy intensifies this morning in Rush Twp. He reportedly broke into a home last night @WNEP pic.twitter.com/T4WpchXaJR — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) August 24, 2018

40.867028 -75.978852