Day of Volunteering for King’s College Students

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Hundreds of college students in Luzerne County are spending their day giving back to the community.

Incoming freshman at King's College participated in a day of volunteering ahead of their first day of class.

It's bingo time at the Charles T. Adams senior Center in Wilkes-Barre.

But it's not just the seniors playing. A group of freshmen from King's College are, too.

"Bingo is intense. It's absolutely amazing. The guys there are extremely competitive, and I don't know, I'm just having fun," said freshman Isiah Ferguson.

The freshmen are visiting the senior citizens as a part of the college's day of volunteering, called "Cityserve."

Every year, first-year students from King's volunteer at different locations all over the community before the first day of classes.

"We're very lucky at King's that they support service wholeheartedly and so the first day students are here for orientation, they get to come out in the community and see what Wilkes-Barre and northeastern Pennsylvania is all about and give back by serving a variety of ways," said King's College's Maura Modrovsky.

More than 600 freshmen participated this year.

"It's amazing being able to volunteer and help older people out. It's always about even encouraging the older people. It's a beautiful thing. It's a blessing," Ferguson said.

The seniors tell Newswatch 16 the visitors made their day.

"Oh, it's fantastic. We love it. We had a bunch this morning and we have the new ones this afternoon. It's great," Margaret Yevorchak said.

The freshmen will begin their first day of classes on Monday.