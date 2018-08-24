Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Central Columbia @ Mt. Carmel

Posted 11:35 pm, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 02:37PM, August 23, 2018

The Red Tornadoes host Central's Blue Jays in a District 4 clash. This one went down to the wire, ending in a thrilling 21-13 Mount Carmel victory.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s