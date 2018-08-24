Accused Serial Rapist Charged with More Crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Pa. -- A former corrections officer accused of raping several women in central Pennsylvania has been charged with new crimes.

John Kurtz was arraigned Friday morning on attempted rape and attempted kidnapping charges.

Kurtz was charged with trying to break into a home in Montour County with a couple inside. Officers say he had zip ties and other items used for kidnapping.

He is also charged with breaking into a woman's home in Columbia County. he was able to zip-tie the woman, but eventually let her go.

Kurtz, who once worked as a corrections officer at SCI Coal Township near Shamokin, was arrested in December and charged with raping three women in Northumberland, Columbia and Montour Counties.

Kurtz remains locked up in the Centre County Prison.