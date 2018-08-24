16 To The Rescue: Mitsy and Tinker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. -- Mitsy is an 8-year-old chihuahua with Mommy and Me Rescue in Mount Carmel.

"She came to us from a situation where her parent had to go to a nursing home," Cyndee White said.

Mitsy can get spooked walking on a leash, which volunteers say is due to her past home.

"It seemed like the lady must've had a fenced-in yard and put them out in the fenced-in yard," White said. "She didn't know what a leash was and it frightened her."

Volunteers tell me this little lady wants nothing more than to be with you.

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

"Very sweet, very sweet girl. I'd say she just wants to be a lap dog."

Mitsy gets along with other dogs but she'd rather be the center of attention and no cats.

Tinker is also available to adopt through Mommy and Me Rescue. This senior chihuahua came in as a stray.

"Very lovable and he wants to be a lap dog all the time. He wants to be held, stroked, he just loves everybody."

Tinker also loves other dogs and felines.

"Seems to get along with everyone. Loves all the volunteers, everybody loves him, too, when they come in and hold him, take him for walks and everything."

And this boy is a pretty easy walker.

"He's a good boy on a leash, does very well on a leash."

Tinker would be a fantastic pooch for any family as long as they don't mind spoiling him with affection.

If you are interested in adopting Mitsy or Tinker, contact Mommy and Me Rescue.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com