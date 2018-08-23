Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Talkback 16: Little League World Series, Furternity Leave

Posted 6:25 pm, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:01PM, August 23, 2018

In the latest edition of Talkback 16 callers discuss the Little League World Series and furternity leave. Plus, plans to rebuild a library destroyed in a flash flood.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s