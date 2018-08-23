Spotting the Spotted Lanternfly in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNSYLVANIA -- Thirteen counties in the state are under quarantine, but it's not your health they're worried about. Officials are trying to save trees.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species and right now it's egg-laying season. So, state officials say they're trying to get ahead of the game and prevent a serious problem.

The bugs are often found on trees and last year, there were mass migrations of the invasive insect.

Farmers in 13 counties, including Carbon, Schuylkill, and Monroe will now need designated permits to transport certain products, like crops, stone, and wood.

"There have been reports of organizations taking products outside of Pennsylvania and companies outside of Pennsylvania are turning that product away," said Stephanie Shirk with Penn State Extension.

The best way to spot or find the bugs is by using a special sticky band on trees.

"You place them onto the tree and you pin them to the tree with push pins and then as the lanternfly moves up and down the tree, it gets stuck in the glue at which point, it dies," explained Don Seifrit with Penn State Extension Berks County.

State officials say they'll be doing special studies this winter to figure out the best chemical or alternative methods to eliminate the spotted lanternflies.

