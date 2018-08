Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A Lackawanna County man is facing charges after police say he attempted to corrupt a minor.

According to police, Steve Fabian, 63 of Scranton, sent inappropriate text messages to a teenage girl.

Police say Fabian said he wanted to have sex with the teenager in a pool and tie her up naked for his birthday.

Fabian is facing corruption of minors and other related charges in Lackawanna County.