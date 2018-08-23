Rocking Out for Ryan’s Run 9 in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thursday was a night to get out and rock for a reason.

The official free kickoff concert event for WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run 9 featuring the tribute band Bon Jersey filled Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre with people’s favorite Bon Jovi songs.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey was there to help pep up the crowd and talk about the cause.

Ryan’s Run benefits kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

“This is fantastic. My nephew Brent Wilson has been a part of Ryan’s Run since he was born. What you guys do for Allied is phenomenal. Words can’t express the gratitude and everything you do for Allied,” said Amy Franchak of Jermyn.

During the kickoff concert, our charity team collected donations and sold the latest Ryan’s Run workout shirt.

If you missed the event, don’t worry – you can still get involved here.