New Beginning for High School Football Team After Getting Major Funding from NFL

BEAVER SPRINGS, Pa. -- The Midd-West High School Football team got major funding from the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year- all so they could finally have a team of their own.

The Midd-West Mustangs have their first game in 16 seasons Friday night against Marian Catholic High School.

“They’re going to play their 700th game and we're playing our first,” Coach Brad Hatter told his team during Thursday night’s practice.

Wearing the blue and black jersey is a dream come true for the newly Minted Mustangs.

“Just always have dreamed of this, and now that it's came about, I'm really glad,” Player Marc Piccioni said.

“I'm thinking about every play, every situation, every score that we can get, every win,” Player Owen Zechman said.

These players were a part of a co-op with the East Juniata team for sixteen seasons and when that partnership fell apart last year, they had nothing.

That is until the NFL Kickstart Program stepped in and funded Midd-West’s own team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave thousands of dollars to the team, too. The high schoolers were even bussed to a Steelers practice earlier this month.

Steelers star Antonio Brown gave the high schoolers quite the pep talk.

“You got to work hard, be dedicated, and hold the guy next to you accountable,” Brown said.

The football players at Midd-West said they have been practicing since April and with all that hard work, they're said ready for their first game.

“Prepping as soon as we were able to get the team - so all summer long we've been two a day in the heat, it's been a whirlwind,” Piccioni said.

With lots of support from the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Midd-West community, the ball is in the players' hands now.

“You deserve this. You've waited a long time for Midd-West football and now it's here. You've got to make the most of it now, you've got to make the most of every opportunity, every single play,” Hatter said.

Midd-West Plays against Marian Catholic away Friday night at seven.

You’re looking at the FIRST football team @MiddWestSchools has had in over SIXTEEN years! Grants from the @steelers and the Professional Football Hall of Fame made this dream come true for the players!!! How they’re gearing up for their first big game tonight on @WNEP 🏈💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/1PNv0V7njh — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) August 23, 2018