× Man Arrested for Twitter Threat Against PSU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –Penn State University police arrested a man who they say threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a Penn State football game.

Officers say Charles Hitechew, from Allegheny County near Pittsburgh, made the threat on Twitter.

Hitechew faces two counts of terroristic threats.

Authorities stress there is no immediate danger to anyone planning to attend Penn State games at Beaver Stadium.