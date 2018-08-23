Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Kids Receive Free Back to School Haircuts in Monroe County

Posted 4:55 pm, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, August 23, 2018

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The cost of back to school clothes, backpacks and supplies can really add up so a free haircut was a bonus for families in Monroe County.

Feeding Families Ministry hosted its first ever Haircut-A-Thon at the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna.

Local barbers and stylists volunteered their time to give new do's to dozens of kids.

Parents say the free event is a big help.

"It's a wonderful thing that the Mountain Center is doing and we are really excited to be able to participate with these wonderful volunteer barber and stylists," said Adrienne Lopez of East Stroudsburg.

The director of the Feeding Families Ministry says she hopes to hold another event next year at the center in Monroe County.

