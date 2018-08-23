Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Honesdale Lineman Alex Atcavage

Posted 7:13 pm, August 23, 2018, by

Honesdale Junior Lineman Alex Atcavage has drawn the interest of college scouts with his 6'5", 285 pound frame and upside.  Alex has quick feet, and a fertile mind.  Two more good years could have D1 scouts buzzing around the Hornets.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s