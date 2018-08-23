Honesdale Lineman Alex Atcavage

Honesdale Junior Lineman Alex Atcavage has drawn the interest of college scouts with his 6'5", 285 pound frame and upside. Alex has quick feet, and a fertile mind. Two more good years could have D1 scouts buzzing around the Hornets.
