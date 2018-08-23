Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Former Officer Pleads to Voluntary Manslaughter in Deadly Carbondale Shooting

Posted 11:13 am, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:40PM, August 23, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Former Carbondale police officer Frank Schulze has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing Joseph Molinaro while off duty back in February of 2016.

Schulze has opted to be sentenced immediately. The judge sentenced Schulze to a split sentence. The official sentence is 30 months to 60 months in prison, but he cannot ask for parole until after 42 months.

The former officer has been behind bars since his arrest in March of 2016.

Schulze was granted credit for time served. He has been in jail for about 30 months already. He could be released in a year.

Joseph Molinaro's family agreed to the plea agreement.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment