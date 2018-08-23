× ESU Unveils New Virtual Anatomy Table

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University unveiled a new piece of technology Thursday that will help health science students get a virtual 3D look at the human body.

Health Science professors were students for the day at ESU. The group is learning how to use a new piece of technology that will help with health courses this fall.

It’s called an “Anatomage Table” and it gives a virtual look at the human body.

Instructors at @ESUniversity are learning how to use their new Anatomage Table. The table presents anatomy as a fully interactive, life-sized touch screen experience. Students will begin using this technology in the fall. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Pdet5twcye — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 23, 2018

“I think it’s pretty cool. It’s definitely going to be a useful tool for us in especially our anatomy labs and our kinesiology labs,” said Scott Gallup, Athletic Training Department Instructor.

The table is a real human 3D anatomy system that will give students an up-close look at all the layers of the body without using a cadaver.

“This is a real structure, this is real time, real people that they are using so they are learning not only what they are seeing in the textbook and what we are telling them, but they are also going to see this as a structure, actual people. So, it’s critical,” said Gerard Rozea, Athletic Training department chairman.

The table will allow students to dissect the human body over and over again while closely looking at all of the different layers.

Scott Gallup is an instructor at the university. But just a few months ago, he was a graduate student. He wishes the school had this table when he was still taking classes.

“We did have the hands-on training before because it’s necessary for anatomy and physiology but I think this will be a way to make it easier for us and the students to get their hands on it and really understand it a little better,” said Gallup.

The table will be used in both undergraduate and graduate level Health Science classes.