Deadly Crash Closes Part of Route 61 in Schuylkill County

Posted 9:07 am, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16AM, August 23, 2018

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP, Pa — At least one person is dead after a crash Thursday morning in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Route 61 south near Frackville.

Route 61 is closed in both directions from the area of the Schuylkill Mall to Dark Water Road while troopers investigate the deadly wreck here in Schuylkill County.

