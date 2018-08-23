Steve Armillay stops by Old Forge to chat with Brett Wargo on the Blue Devil's Preps for the 2018 season. The Coaches' Corner Team breaks down the Lackawanna League.
Coaches Corner Preview: Old Forge and Lackawanna League
