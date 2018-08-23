Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Coaches Corner Preview: Old Forge and Lackawanna League

Posted 8:52 pm, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53PM, August 23, 2018

Steve Armillay stops by Old Forge to chat with Brett Wargo on the Blue Devil's Preps for the 2018 season.  The Coaches' Corner Team breaks down the Lackawanna League.

