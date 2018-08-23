Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Bank Robber Sentenced to State Prison

Posted 2:24 pm, August 23, 2018

HONESDALE, Pa. — A bank robber was sentenced to prison Thursday for a holdup in Wayne County earlier this year.

Aaron Gould, 39, of Lake Ariel, pleaded guilty in June to robbery after the February holdup at the NBT Bank near Lake Ariel.

He was sentenced to four and a half to 15 years in state prison. He must pay back $16,497 in restitution.

According to police, Gould walked into the bank with a rifle then took off in a teller’s vehicle.

He was later found unconscious in the stolen vehicle in Kingston.

