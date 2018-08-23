Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Adam Rippon to Bust a Move near Wilkes-Barre

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Clark Summit native and Olympian Adam Rippon is coming back to town next month.

Rippon, American Figure Skater Bronze Medalist, and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, will be at Mohegan Sun Pocono on September 5.

The duo will bust a move during a performance followed by a free signing at the casino near Wilkes-Barre.

Rippon and Johnson were the champions of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes.

