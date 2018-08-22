Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we're dedicating the entire program to wild edible mushrooms. First we'll hit the woods with field staff member Rick Koval on a mushroom picking and identification adventure, then we'll cook up a delicious meal with all of the wild edible's that we picked. We've got all that plus a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Picking and Cooking Wild Edible Mushrooms
-
Picking Edible Plants
-
Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2018
-
Boy Scout Camp Spends Rainy Week Outdoors
-
Saying Goodbye to a True Conservationist
-
Superintendent: High Humidity in Milton Area Schools Will Delay Start of Classes by Three Weeks
-
-
Camping in Rainy Weather in the Poconos
-
Wet Week for Summer Camps in the Poconos
-
Beyond the 7-Day: Drenching Downpours – We Meet Again
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Remembering a Lionel Legend
-
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
16 To The Rescue: Queen
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing