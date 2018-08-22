Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super 16 Team #6 The Berwick Bulldogs.

Frank Sheptock loved the off-season for the Dawgs. Coming off that (10-3) record-Berwick returns 7 on defense and 4 on offense. Right now finding a starting quarterback to go with running backs Owen Shoemaker, Mason Laubach and Dallas Schecterly and wide receivers Teagan Wilk, Jacob Seely and Jake Betz is Berwick's biggest concern.

"Right now it's Alex Force and Ryan Laubach that are getting the majority of the reps. Peyton Williams is also doing a great job. It's been very competitive. I mean Alex has done the best so far. You know we will see how the scrimmage goes, but definitely you are looking for production from that," said Frank.

As far back as his days at Bloomsburg University as an All-American linebacker to his day's of coaching at Wilkes University-Head Coach Frank Sheptock has always taken pride in his defense. This year the Bulldogs have depth on that defensive line and look for them to wreak havoc this season.

"Oh! Like he said with defense. One practice we had our four defensive lineman down, and he said alright next group in, and I looked back and we still have four studs on the line. That's where it starts on our defense," said Joe Lynn.

If the Dawgs can open with two wins they go on the road for three then in week 6 host Valley View the team they lost to in overtime last season in the district final.

"You can definitely tell that it's the third time through, and the seniors when I came in we're just sophomores. So they've been into the routine. So I am getting great leadership from that standpoint," again said Frank.

Super 16 Team #6 The Berwick Bulldogs. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Columbia County.