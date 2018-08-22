Super 16 Team #5: Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super 16 Team #5 The Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes.

Coming off that (8-5) season where they beat South Williamsport and Line Mountain in the playoffs the Red Tornadoes of Mount Carmel are riding a wave of momentum. Senior tailback John Ayres is back with his 1,400 yards along with 6'4" quarterback Tommy Reisinger who threw for over 1,300 yards his sophomore season.

"Yes we definitely have a lot of depth at the skill positions and we have a lot of speed. We had an outstanding track team this year our 4 x 100 team this so we definitely have a lot more speed than years past and we are looking forward to creating some explosive plays this season," said John Darrah.

"All of our skill is returning except for CJ Reichard but we have some places to fill on the line and we have some kids stepping up so as long as Tommy can do his thing we should be pretty good this year," said John Ayres.

"Talk about who can in here to work with you? Who came in here from Florida State? His name was Donte Woodland he was the Elite 11 MVP. He was a really good quarterback and taught me a lot of good things. What did you learn from him? A bunch of throwing tips. How to throw the ball straight with the spiraling and looking forward to this year," said Tommy Reisinger.

The first two weeks of the season will be key for the Red Tornadoes. In week one Central Columbia comes in, and then in week two the Red Tornadoes host the Tigers of Southern Columbia. Coach Darrah and his staff will find out quickly how good this Mount Carmel team is.

"It's really been like that the last few years. It seems like we are always very front loaded and tough coming out of the blocks, but it's nothing different and we've been ready and we've been preparing for a long time and we will be ready to go week one," again said John.

Super 16 team #5 The Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Northumberland County.,