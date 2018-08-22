× Sunshine Brightens Hometown Farmers Market

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The vibrant colors of the fresh produce are eye-popping. By the looks of it, you’d never think this summer has been so tough for local farmers. But this season has been a fickle one.

“An extreme challenge to say the least. Too much rain, just too wet. It’s hard to keep the stuff from rotting. Getting rotten in the fields, then of course, the challenge of getting it picked as well,” said Brett Stehr, Kenny Stehr and Sons farm.

Dry weather, a full parking lot, and plenty of shoppers, a sight the makes many local farmers happy at the Hometown Farmers Market near Tamaqua.

“Feels great,” Stehr said. “It’s also great to know that we have consecutive dry coming, so we’ll get some good weather to dry our crops out and improve our harvest.”

Shoppers are also thankful for some much-needed sun, not just because it makes shopping a little bit easier, but they also enjoy supporting local farmers, who they know have had a difficult summer.

“We’re sick of being cooped up inside the house, and we had to get out after all the rain. But we love to support our local farmers, and it’s good for the economy of the county and the whole area,” Tom Shevokis said.

“There’s a wide variety of fresh produce. We always enjoy the outing and the variety,” Martha Moravek said.

The Hometown Farmers Market is every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.