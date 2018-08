Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The coroner has been called to a crash in Columbia County.

The one-vehicle wreck happened after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Route 42 in Conyngham Township, near Aristes.

Route 42 is closed from Midvalley Road in Conyngham Township to Bear Gap Road in Locust Township. A detour is in place.

There is no word what led to the wreck.