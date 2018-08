Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Road work could slow down traffic in part of Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

Interstate 81 south is expected to be down to one lane Wednesday and Thursday between the Waverly and Clarks Summit exits.

PennDOT plans to fix damage caused by last week's flooding.

Work is supposed to start at 9 a.m. both days and wrap up by 3 p.m. in the afternoon in Lackawanna County.