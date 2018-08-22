Mom in Lycoming County Turns School Lunch Tradition into Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We know it can be hard just getting the kids out the door for school. It's why a mom from Lycoming County wants to make packing those lunches easier for parents.

Mindy Day never planned to have a room filled with napkins, but now there are lots and lots of them in a spare bedroom in her home near Williamsport.

"Ever since I was little and remember going to school, my mom always wrote a handwritten love note and put it in my lunch," Day recalled.

Now a mom herself, Day decided to continue that tradition with her three children.

"As we're packing lunches in the morning, they'll try to sneak to look at it because it's just the anticipation of what's it going to say today."

What started out as a special way to tell her kids "I love you" has become a business venture, in hopes of sharing this special tradition with other families.

Just in time for back to school, Day and her husband have started their own business called My Luvkins.

With help from a local graphic designer, Day compiled 60 personalized napkins. Some have quotes and sayings Day first wrote for her own children.

"I think just the simplicity of the message when there is so much pressure in school. I don't know, just letting them know they are enough."

Just this month, Day launched her website -- myluvkins.com -- where parents or guardians can go online and purchase those personalized napkins with just a click of a button.

"I know how impactful it was on my life writing those notes of encouragement, you know? Midday, I'm tired, opening that lunch and there's that note. It meant a ton. We're just really excited that this is an easy way to get this into mom's hands, dad's hands, grandparents' hands, whoever to put it into their kids' lunches," Day said.

Day ships all the napkins right from her home. They are sold in an assorted 20-pack, so every note is different.