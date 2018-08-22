Lackawanna County to Sell Visitors Bureau Building in Moosic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Lackawanna County commissioners voted Wednesday to put the county's visitors center up for sale.

The building in Moosic hasn't housed the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau for about two years. The downstairs of the building is vacant. A daycare is located on the upper floor.

Commissioners say that when the majority of county offices move to the old Globe building in downtown Scranton next year, the visitors bureau will move to the Gateway Center on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton.

The visitors center in Moosic does not have an official listing price yet, but it has been appraised at $1.2 million.