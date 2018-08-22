Lackawanna County Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A recent high school graduate gave up his right to a hearing on child sex charges in Lackawanna County.

Conor McCall, 18, of Archbald, is charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

McCall allegedly had sex with a girl who had just turned 14.

Police say McCall told them he knew she was only 14 but thought it was consensual.