Lackawanna County Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A recent high school graduate gave up his right to a hearing on child sex charges in Lackawanna County.
Conor McCall, 18, of Archbald, is charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.
McCall allegedly had sex with a girl who had just turned 14.
Police say McCall told them he knew she was only 14 but thought it was consensual.
41.494804 -75.536852
1 Comment
Concerned Citizen
Respectfully, did Stacy interview the defendant for this? McCall is 18 and over four years older than the victim. He’s admitted and is pleaing guilty to Statuary Sexual Assault. Read the law and stay in court before filing a story.