KINGSTON, Pa. -- Police in one part of Luzerne County issued an alert Wednesday morning about a scam.

Kingston police say someone is trying to get money from residents through the mail.

A letter that looks like it's coming from something called the National Police Association.

But Kingston officials say this isn't something they have authorized and do not send money through the mail.

Anyone who may have sent money already or has information should call Kingston police.