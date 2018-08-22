Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Former Township Supervisor Facing Theft Charges

Posted 6:16 pm, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, August 22, 2018

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A former township supervisor in Columbia County will head to trial on theft charges.

Police in Bloomsburg believe Forrest Bennett, 23, of Bloomsburg, stole hundreds of dollars in quarters from laundry machines in an apartment building.

Officers say Bennett used to work there.

Bennett was elected to a six-year term as a Montour Township supervisor in 2015.

Newswatch 16 has confirmed with Montour Township supervisors Bennett resigned earlier this month.

Montour Township supervisors plan to hold a meeting on September 6 to choose Bennett's replacement.

