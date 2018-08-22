Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

East Stroudsburg football Ed Christian

Posted 6:48 pm, August 22, 2018, by

Ed Christian began coaching at East Stroudsburg HS in 1967, and became the Cavaliers Head Coach in 1981.  Christian is beginning his final season with the Cavs and East Stroudsburg University Head Coach Denny Douds, who's been at the helm of the Warriors for 45 seasons, appreciates Ed's longevity and consistency.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s