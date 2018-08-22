East Stroudsburg football Ed Christian

Ed Christian began coaching at East Stroudsburg HS in 1967, and became the Cavaliers Head Coach in 1981. Christian is beginning his final season with the Cavs and East Stroudsburg University Head Coach Denny Douds, who's been at the helm of the Warriors for 45 seasons, appreciates Ed's longevity and consistency.
