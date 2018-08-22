Big Boost for Charity Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A charity in the Poconos received a big boost all thanks to a police officer.

Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Chris Shelly received a $5,000 check Wednesday in East Stroudsburg.

Last month, Shelly was nominated for the "Why We Serve" grant and won for his charity, the Olsen Christmas Wish, that gives presents to families going through difficult times.

"This is going to help huge. I mean, we do a lot of fundraising, but just to start off with money ahead is huge for us. We want to go bigger every year, and this is a huge start in doing that," Shelly said.

Two other business matched Officer Shelly's winnings. That means $15,000 is already in the bank for this year's event.