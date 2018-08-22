Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Big Boost for Charity Fundraiser

Posted 11:35 pm, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41PM, August 22, 2018

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A charity in the Poconos received a big boost all thanks to a police officer.

Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Chris Shelly received a $5,000 check Wednesday in East Stroudsburg.

Last month, Shelly was nominated for the "Why We Serve" grant and won for his charity, the Olsen Christmas Wish, that gives presents to families going through difficult times.

"This is going to help huge. I mean, we do a lot of fundraising, but just to start off with money ahead is huge for us. We want to go bigger every year, and this is a huge start in doing that," Shelly said.

Two other business matched Officer Shelly's winnings. That means $15,000 is already in the bank for this year's event.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s