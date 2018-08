Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- A police commissioner in Luzerne County who had been suspended pleaded guilty to theft charges Tuesday.

Wyoming borough Commissioner Michael Flanagan admitted to stealing equipment from Laflin borough while serving as its chief back in 2015.

Flanagan must pay a $672 fine.

Flanagan is suspended without pay. The mayor of Wyoming said he plans to ask council hold a special meeting to fire Flanagan.