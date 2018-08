× SUV Crashes into Garage in Lackawanna County

OLYPHANT, Pa. — An SUV ended up in the side of a garage on North Acorn Hill Drive in Olyphant Tuesday morning.

Before that, the vehicle struck a house, a parked minivan, an air conditioning unit, and a basketball hoop.

Police said the driver claimed to have a learner’s permit and told officers she mistakenly hit the gas pedal, sending the vehicle through a patch of woods and into the neighborhood.

No one was hurt in the crash.