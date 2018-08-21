Spraying for Mosquitoes in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- You might see some extra air traffic over the Wyoming Valley on Tuesday. It's all part of the state trying to keep you "bite free."

The Susquehanna River here in the Wyoming Valley has dropped from last week's high levels, so the state says it's a good time to spray for mosquitoes.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, last week's flooding is leaving behind plenty of stagnant water. Mosquitoes love that. So, the state plans spray to get rid of the bugs on Tuesday, August 21, at 7 a.m.

It's a fairly large area. Crews will start in the Exeter/Pittston area and head downstream through Wyoming, Forty Fort, Kingston, Plymouth, Swoyersville and down to Avondale which is just outside of Nanticoke.

A helicopter will do the job. Mosquitoes are more than a nuisance. Many carry the dangerous West Nile virus.

West Nile a big problem this year.

Pennsylvania has 67 counties and mosquitoes carrying West Nile have turned up in 57.