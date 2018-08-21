Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Shoppers Unsure of Uncaged Animal Crackers

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For more than 100 years, the animals on the front of Nabisco’s Barnum’s Animal Crackers were shown caged, but a new design shows them roaming free.

“Well, they are not in the cages. I can see there are no bars, so I guess they are free animals,” Fran Marino said.

The change comes after animal activist group PETA urged Nabisco’s parent company to redesign the box.

A statement on the organization’s website says, “the new look perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates caging and chaining exotic animals for circus shows.”

We asked shoppers at Kinsley’s ShopRite near Brodheadsville what they think about the new design.

“I think it’s much to do about nothing, I’m sorry. It’s like, why?” Gwen Syvertsen said.

“They are free now and they have more space to move,” Gwenyth Congdon said.

Shoppers are surprised the company decided to change its design after so many years, but on the other hand, they understand why they did it.

“I think it’s pretty good. I think it’s a good thing. You know, you have to change. Time changes and people are a little more caring about animals and things like that now,” Joe Herman said.

“As long as it tastes the same to me, it’s fine. It makes no difference, really,” Marino said.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Nabisco’s parent company for a comment on the design change but did not get a response back.

