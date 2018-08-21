× Priest from Pottsville Accused of Indecent Assault

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Roman Catholic priest from Pottsville serving in the Diocese of Allentown is facing sex assault and corruption of minors charges, according to the Lehigh County district attorney.

Fr. Kevin Lonergan, 30, of Pottsville, has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Authorities said Lonergan, while serving as a priest, had inappropriate sexual contact with a 17-year-old female whom he met through his work as a priest.

The D.A. said that during the period of December 2017 through January 2018, Lonergan communicated with the victim on Snapchat and sent nude images of himself.

On February 1, 2018, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, authorities said Lonergan hugged the victim and groped her over her clothes.

He was arraigned in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon and is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Lonergan was prohibited from the exercise of public ministry on June 7, 2018, by Bishop of Allentown Alfred Schlert.